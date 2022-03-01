Commodities

Japan to buy 83,136 tonnes of food wheat via tenders

Fumika Inoue Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is seeking to buy 83,136 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States in regular tenders that will close on Wednesday.

Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders that are typically issued three times a month.

Details are as follows (in tonnes):

COUNTRY

TYPE

QUANTITY

U.S.

Western White

17,080

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

8,950

*

U.S.

Western White

21,732

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

11,300

*

U.S.

Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)

8,475

*

U.S.

Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)

15,599

*

　　*Loading between April 21 and May 20, 2022

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue, Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((fumika.inoue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

