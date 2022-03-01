Japan to buy 83,136 tonnes of food wheat via tenders
TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is seeking to buy 83,136 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States in regular tenders that will close on Wednesday.
Japan, the world's sixth-biggest wheat importer, keeps a tight grip on imports of the country's second most important staple after rice and buys the majority of the grain for milling via tenders that are typically issued three times a month.
Details are as follows (in tonnes):
COUNTRY
TYPE
QUANTITY
U.S.
Western White
17,080
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
8,950
*
U.S.
Western White
21,732
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
11,300
*
U.S.
Hard Red Winter(Semi Hard)
8,475
*
U.S.
Dark Northern Spring(protein minimum 14.0 pct)
15,599
*
*Loading between April 21 and May 20, 2022
Source: Ministry of Agriculture
(Reporting by Fumika Inoue, Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((fumika.inoue@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.