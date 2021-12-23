Japan to buy 18 mln more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan has agreed to buy a further 18 million doses of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine for next year, the health ministry said on Friday.

The purchase takes to 93 million the total of Moderna doses available in Japan next year, the ministry added in a statement.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

