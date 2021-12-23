US Markets
MRNA

Japan to buy 18 mln more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Japan has agreed to buy a further 18 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for next year, the health ministry said on Friday.

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan has agreed to buy a further 18 million doses of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine for next year, the health ministry said on Friday.

The purchase takes to 93 million the total of Moderna doses available in Japan next year, the ministry added in a statement.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular