Japan to buy 145 mln Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for 4th shots -Kyodo

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan plans to buy a combined 145 million doses of Pfizer PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O coronavirus vaccines with an eye to rolling out a fourth shot, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a government source.

Japan has not made a decision on the fourth vaccine doses as the country currently delivers its first booster shots - or third doses. Local media reports have said another booster roll-out could start this summer.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.