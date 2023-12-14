Japan to ban import of Russian diamonds for non-industrial use

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan will introduce a ban on Russian diamonds for non-industrial use as part of new sanctions against the country, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The announcement came after the Group of Seven (G7) countries met virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier this month in a show of solidarity and agreed to a on Russian diamonds.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

