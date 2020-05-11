Japan to approve its first antigen coronavirus test kits on Weds

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Japanese Health Ministry is set to approve antigen coronavirus testing kits on Wednesday, a ministry official said on Tuesday, in a move to boost the number of diagnostic tests available to battle the pandemic.

Fujirebio, a subsidiary of Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider Miraca Holdings 4544.T, last month applied for government approval for Japan's first antigen coronavirus testing kits.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kim Coghill)

