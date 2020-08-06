AZN

Japan to agree supply deal soon for AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine -Kyodo

Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Japanese government will soon agree a supply deal for more than 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The British drugmaker has been in talks with Japan, Russia, Brazil and others about supply deals for its potential coronavirus vaccine, known as AZD1222.

