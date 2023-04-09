US Markets
Japan to add $2.3 bln subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant - media

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

April 09, 2023 — 08:45 pm EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry is finalising a plan to provide state-backed chip maker Rapidus an additional 300 billion yen ($2.27 billion) in funding to build a semiconductor plant in the northern island of Hokkaido, a local paper reported on Saturday.

Rapidus, which in February picked Chitose, near Sapporo, as the site for a cutting-edge two-nanometre chip factory, previously secured an initial 70 billion yen funding from the government.

The additional grant will be used to help Rapidus build a prototype line scheduled to launch in 2025, the Hokkaido Shimbun paper said, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Rapidus chair Tetsuro Higashi told Reuters in February that it would need about 7 trillion yen of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass-producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, with support from American chip giant IBM Corp IBM.N.

The Japanese government is also offering up to 476 billion yen in subsidies to a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) 2330.TW plant in Kyushu, in which Sony Group Corp 6758.T and Denso Corp 6902.T each have a minority stake.

($1 = 132.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

