Japan telco SoftBank considering its carrier fees seriously - spokesman

Adds background

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Wireless carrier SoftBank Corp 9434.T is "considering its carrier fees seriously", a spokesman said on Thursday, in response to a report that Japanese carriers would cut prices following pressure from new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Nikkei reported earlier that SoftBank said it is considering cutting fees.

Last week, NTT 9432.T announced that it would take the country's top telco NTT Docomo 9437.T private in a deal it said would give the capacity for cuts.

Suga has called on wireless carriers to reduce prices, with the government hoping resultant savings will stimulate consumer spending elsewhere in the economy.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.