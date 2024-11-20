News & Insights

Stocks

Japan System Techniques Sees Growth in Second Quarter

November 20, 2024 — 10:24 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JP:4323) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. reported a 9.3% increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with operating profits rising by 4.2% compared to the previous year. The company also completed a 2-for-1 stock split, enhancing shareholder value, and forecasts continued growth throughout the fiscal year.

For further insights into JP:4323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.