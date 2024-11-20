Japan System Techniques Sees Growth in Second Quarter

Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JP:4323) has released an update.
Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. reported a 9.3% increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with operating profits rising by 4.2% compared to the previous year. The company also completed a 2-for-1 stock split, enhancing shareholder value, and forecasts continued growth throughout the fiscal year.
