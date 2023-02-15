US Markets

Japan suffers record merchandise trade deficit as exports slow - MOF

February 15, 2023 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan's merchandise exports in January rose 3.5% from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, slowing sharply from the prior month's double-digit gain and compared with a 0.8% rise expected by economists.

Imports of goods and raw materials grew 17.8% in the year to January, compared with the median estimate in a Reuters poll for a 18.4% increase.

The result was a record merchandise trade deficit worth 3.4966 trillion yen ($26.11 billion). Economists in the poll had expected a 3.87 trillion yen deficit.

For tables, click http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 133.9300 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Bradley Perrett) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.