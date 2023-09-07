News & Insights

Japan stocks snap 8-day winning streak on rates, China worries

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

September 07, 2023 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

Topix touches 33-year high, but closes lower

Nikkei posts five-week high before retreat

Yen hits 10-month low, dampening further losses for stocks

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks snapped an eight-day winning streak on Thursday, having reversed course after hitting a five-week peak earlier as rising U.S. yields and a slowing Chinese economy sapped momentum from the market's rally.

The Nikkei index .N225 closed 0.75% lower at 32,991.08, after hitting a high of 33,322.45 in morning trade. The broader Topix .TOPX scaled a 33-year high of 2,397.33 in the morning, but closed 0.4% lower at 2,383.38.

The indexes have rallied strongly and are up more than 25% year-to-date, among the best-performing globally.

"Investors have a positive view on Japanese equities," said Kenji Abe, an analyst at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. "But, we've had some negative news and U.S. yields are higher, turning people a little pragmatic."

On Wednesday, a stronger-than-expected U.S. services survey drove up two-year yields in anticipation of interest rates staying higher for longer.

The higher, risk-free return put pressure on U.S. growth sectors such as technology, which was reflected in Japan and other Asian markets.

Among the biggest losers was Advantest 6857.T. The computer-chip testing equipment maker fell 6.6%, tracking an overnight drop in customer Nvidia NVDA.O.

Shares of NTN Corp 6472.T fell 5.4% after the ball-bearings maker issued a zero-coupon convertible bond.

China's August trade data came in better than some had expected, but exports and imports both shrank following a fifth straight month of declining factory activity - a drawback for suppliers in Japan.

The weak yen, which hit a 10-month low of 147.87 to the dollar in morning trade, remains a source of support, however, for Japanese exporters, since it helps them compete globally.

Shipbuilder Mitsui E&S 7003.T was up 4.2% and has surged this week despite being earmarked for removal from the Nikkei index on low liquidity.

Shares in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T climbed to a 26-1/2-year high following the successful launch of one of its rockets.

Shares in food producer Toho 8242.T leapt 22% after the company upgraded its earnings forecast.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Savio D'Souza)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

