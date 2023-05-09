Japan stocks jump as investors gauge upbeat earnings season

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rallied on Tuesday, sending the benchmark Nikkei gauge to the highest close in 16 months, led higher by steelmakers on upbeat corporate earnings.

Shares of JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T jumped 14.5%, the steepest gain in 14 years, after Japan's second-biggest steelmaker forecast a profit surge as auto demand recovers.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd 9107.T leapt 9.3% on estimate-beating quarterly numbers and after the shipper raised its dividend forecast.

The Nikkei .N225 climbed 1.01% to 29,242.82, the highest closing level since January 2022. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.27% to 2,097.55, highest since September 2021.

"The results were good, and much better than the market expected," Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani said of JFE's results, which were released after the market closed on Monday.

"The mainstay logistics segment, particularly related to autos, is expected to continue recovering along with improvements in the supply of semiconductors and car parts," he added.

JFE rivals Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T and Kobe Steel Ltd 5406.T soared more than 5%. Steelmakers .ISTEL.T and wholesale trading companies .WHOL.T were the top performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. Air transport .IAIR.T was the only index to lose ground, dropping 0.54%.

Results from heavyweights Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Wednesday and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Thursday will be the next major cues for whether the positive earnings momentum will continue, said Daiwa Securities strategist Kenji Abe.

Office printer maker Ricoh Co 7752.T bucked the positive earnings trend, releasing results during trading that included a forecast decline in profit this fiscal year. Its shares plunged 6.8%, leading Nikkei decliners.

Sailor Pen Co 7992.T surged 8.23% on media reports that its high-end fountain pens will be given to officials gathering at a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in the coming days.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

