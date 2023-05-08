Japan stocks jump as investors gauge upbeat earnings season

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rallied on Tuesday, underpinned by steelmakers and shipping companies following upbeat corporate earnings, and as investors assessed the prospects of a rebound in the domestic manufacturing sector.

Shares of JFE Holdings Inc 5411.T jumped 13.8%, set for the steepest gain in 14 years, after Japan's second-biggest steelmaker forecast a profit surge as auto demand recovers.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd 9107.T leapt 7.4% on estimate-beating quarterly numbers and after the shipper raised its dividend forecast.

The Nikkei index .N225 climbed 0.77% to 29,173.56, as of the morning break. The index hit its highest level since January 2022 last week before a three-day holiday. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.97% to 2,091.27.

"The results were good, and much better than the market expected," Nomura strategist Kazuo Kamitani said of JFE's results, which were released after the market closed on Monday.

"The mainstay logistics segment, particularly related to autos, is expected to continue recovering along with improvements in the supply of semiconductors and car parts," he added.

Steelmakers .ISTEL.T and marine transport companies .ISHIP.T were the top performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. Precision machinery shares .PRCS.T were the biggest laggards, losing 0.42%.

Results from heavyweights Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Wednesday and SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T on Thursday will be the next major cues for whether the positive earnings momentum will continue, said Daiwa Securities strategist Kenji Abe.

Trading in Sailor Pen Co 7992.T was temporarily halted at its daily high, with shares ending the morning session up 12.7%. The stock gained on media reports that Sailor's high-end fountain pens will be given to officials gathering at a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in the coming days.

