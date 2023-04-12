Japan stocks extend gains on boost from Buffett's comments

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rallied for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, helped by signs of consumer spending in department stores and spillover from optimism over billionaire Warren Buffett eyeing increasing investments in the country.

The Nikkei .N225hit a one-week high in the morning and closed 0.6% higher at 28,082. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.8%.

Department-store operator J.Front Retailing Co Ltd 3086.T rose 1.3% after reporting a tripling in net profit for the year ended February after market close on Tuesday and forecast further growth. Mall owner Aeon Co Ltd 8267.T rose 1%.

Buffett, 92, told Nikkei in an interview on Tuesday that he was proud of his investments in Japan's top trading houses. The renowned investor added that "there are always a few" other Japanese investments he is considering.

His Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N has 7.4% stakes in trading houses Itochu Corp 8001.T, Marubeni Corp 8002.T, Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Sumitomo Corp 8053.T, all of which rose about 2% or more on Wednesday.

"The market was lifted by Buffett's strong message," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

"The five trading firms were strong, but investors also looked for shares that would become his new targets."

There were 180 advancers on the Nikkei index against 39 decliners. The upbeat sentiment seemed to help the debut of lunar transport start-up ispace Inc 9348.T, shares of which were untraded as a glut of buy orders overwhelmed offers.

Other top gainers included Komatsu 6301.T, climbing 3.9%, after the construction machinery maker posted a 4% rise in the use of its equipment in China through March.

Lens-maker Hoya Corp 7741.T, which concluded a share buyback on Tuesday, was the top loser on the Nikkei with the stock price down 1.4%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board .TOPX was 1.04 billion, compared with the average of 1.27 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; writing and additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sohini Goswami)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.