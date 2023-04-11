Japan stocks extend gains on boost from Buffett's comments

TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rallied for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, helped by signs of consumer spending in department stores and spillover from optimism over billionaire Warren Buffett eyeing increasing investments in the country.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.6% to 28,097 by the midday break, after hitting a one-week high earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.8%.

Department-store operator J.Front Retailing 3086.T rose 1% after reporting a tripling in net profit for the year ended February after market close on Tuesday and forecast further growth.

It also boosted the sector, with mall-owner Aeon 8267.T up 1.5% and Takashimaya 8233.T rising 1%.

Buffett, 92 and a renowned investor, told Nikkei in an interview on Tuesday that he was proud of his investments in Japan's top trading houses, and added that "there are always a few" other Japan investments he is considering.

His Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N has 7.4% stakes in trading houses are Itochu Corp 8001.T, Marubeni Corp 8002.T, Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Sumitomo Corp 8053.T, all of which rose more than 1.5% on Wednesday.

"The market was lifted by Buffett's strong message," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

"The five trading firms were strong, but also investors looked for shares that would become his new targets."

There were 198 advancers on the Nikkei index against 24 decliners. The upbeat sentiment seemed to help the debut of lunar transport start-up ispace Inc 9348.T, which were untraded by mid-session as a glut of buy orders overwhelmed offers.

Other top gainers included Komatsu 6301.T, climbing 3.9%, after the construction machinery maker posted a 4% rise in the use of its equipment in China through March.

Semiconductor manufacturer Renesas Electron 6723.T was the Nikkei's largest loser, down 1.3%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; writing and additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

