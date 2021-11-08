Japan stocks end lower as dour earnings hit construction firms

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on Monday as construction stocks weakened on some downbeat earnings, while drugmakers lost their footing after Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill showed promising efficacy in a trial.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.35% to 29,507.05, despite Wall Street finishing strong on Friday, slipping from a one-month high hit on Thursday. The broader Topix .TOPX ended 0.30% lower at 2,035.22.

With Japanese corporate earnings season in full swing this week, investors were hesitant to buy near the Nikkei's psychological resistance at 30,000.

Obayashi Corp 1802.T dropped 9.2% after the builder slashed its guidance sharply, hit in part by rising costs, while rival Shimizu Corp 1803.T shed 7.7% on disappointing earnings.

As a result, the construction sector .ICONS.T fell 1.9%.

Drugmaker Shionogi 4507.T lost 5.7% and Chugai Pharmaceutical 4519.T declined 3.7% after rival Pfizer PFE.N said its experimental pill cut by 89% the chance of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

Mixi 2121.T sank by its daily limit, losing 18.2% after the internet firm cut its earnings guidance sharply on poor sales of its main game service.

On the other hand, endoscope maker Olympus 7733.T jumped 6.0% on bumper earnings results, while Sega Sammy 6460.T rose 7.8% after the game company reported strong profits and announced a share buyback.

Total net profits from Japanese companies that have so far announced results have beaten consensus estimates, on average, by 12%, said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, market strategist at Mizuho Securities.

"But overall they aren't that impressive. And forward earnings expectations have been almost flat in the past month," he said.

Airlines .IAIRL.T and train operators .IRAIL.T gained on news of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug, as it added to hopes of economic recovery amid a fall in infections at home.

More than 1,500 companies are scheduled to announce quarterly results this week, including SoftBank Group 9984.T on Monday, Nissan Motor 7201.T on Tuesday and Tokyo Electron 8035.T on Friday.

