US Markets

Japan stocks end lower amid U.S. Senate runoff uncertainty

Contributor
Stanley White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japanese stocks ended lower on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the results of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, while sentiment was also dented by a likely announcement of a state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding cities later this week.

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks ended lower on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the results of U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, while sentiment was also dented by a likely announcement of a state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding cities later this week.

The Nikkei 225 Index .N225 ended down 0.38% to 27,055.94 after gaining as much as 0.17%. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.28% to 1,796.18.

If Democrat challengers win, it would be easier for President-elect Joe Biden to pass big fiscal spending, which is generally considered a positive. A Democrat sweep could also make it easier for Biden to raise corporate taxes, a negative factor for stocks.

However, margins were razor thin and official results will not be known until the following day, leaving the outcome up in the air.

"If we get more clarity on what type of policies will emerge from a Biden administration as a result of the Georgia vote, then the trend for markets could change," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

"I don't expect a big sell-off, but Japanese stocks have already rallied so much last year that upside this year will be somewhat limited."

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Sony Corp 6758.T, down 2.27%, followed by Keyence Corp 6861.T, losing 2.09%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc 8316.T, up 4.04%, followed by Mizuho Financial Group Inc 8411.T, gaining 3.09%.

There were 161 advancers on the Nikkei index against 60 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board .TOPX was 1.04 billion, compared to the average of 1.18 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Stanley White, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular