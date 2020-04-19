Japan stimulus package boosted to $1.1 trln due to cash payouts -draft

Japan's economic stimulus package will be revised to 117.1 trillion yen ($1.086 trillion) from 108.2 trillion yen, boosted by the expansion of a cash payout scheme aimed at lessening the pain from the coronavirus outbreak, a draft obtained by Reuters showed.

Fiscal spending will account for 48.4 trillion yen, of which around 25.6 trillion yen will be funded by an extra budget for the fiscal year that began on April 1, it showed.

The extra spending plan is expected to be approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet as early as Monday.

($1 = 107.77 yen)

