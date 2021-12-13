Japan steel industry head sees FY22/23 crude steel output at 95 mln-97 mln T

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output for the financial year starting in April is expected at 95 million-97 million tonnes, Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Eiji Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

Hashimoto also said he hopes the United States will abolish the "section 232 tariffs" imposed on Japanese steel imports as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

