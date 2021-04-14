US Markets
Japan state-backed funds considering joint offer for Toshiba -report

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japanese state-backed funds including Japan Investment Corporation and the Norinchukin Bank are considering an offer to take Toshiba Corp 6502.T private, the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun reported on Thursday.

The report said private equity fund CVC Capital, which has already made a preliminary offer for Toshiba, may join the bid, but that the Japanese funds would lead the offer.

Media reports have also named KKR & Co KKR.N and Brookfield as two other parties considering offers.

