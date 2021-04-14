Japan state-backed funds consider offer for Toshiba -report

Adds JIC declining to comment, background on CVC offer

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan Investment Corp (JIC) and Norinchukin Bank are considering buying Toshiba Corp 6502.T, the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun reported on Thursday, a Japan-led bid which may be more palatable to regulators and management than rival offers by foreign funds.

Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners, which has already made a preliminary offer for Toshiba, may join the bid to take the conglomerate private, but the Japanese funds would lead the offer, the newspaper said.

The newspaper said other government-affiliated funds may join the bid.

JIC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, whereas Norinchukin officials were not immediately available.

CVC earlier this month proposed to take Toshiba private, and is expected to soon provide details of its $20 billion proposal.

The chairman of Toshiba's board has criticised CVC's offer so far as "lacking in substance", and has also said it would require cautious consideration due in part to regulations over foreign investment in Japanese companies with strategic technologies.

Toshiba's technology is used in missile guidance and other defence systems, for example.

Media reports have also named KKR & Co Inc KKR.N and Brookfield as also considering offers for the company. The Nikkei newspaper on Wednesday said CVC was planning to team up with Bain Capital.

The latest report comes a day after Toshiba appointed a new chief executive after controversy over previous leader Nobuaki Kurumatani who faced criticism over governance issues.

