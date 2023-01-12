Japan spot LNG contract price was $30.80/mmBtu last month

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was $30.80 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), data from the state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) showed.

It did not disclose the average price of spot LNG cargoes that were contracted for and which arrived in Japan last month.

JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, but excludes cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index.

It only publishes a price if buyers report a minimum of two eligible cargoes.

Here are the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.

Year

Month

Contract price

Arrival price

2022

December

$30.80

n/a

2022

November

$22.90

$18.40

2022

October

$38.90

n/a

2022

September

n/a

n/a

2022

August

n/a

n/a

2022

July

$32.80

n/a

2022

June

$23.30

n/a

2022

May

$31.10

n/a

2022

April

$34.60

n/a

2022

March

$29.80

$27.60

2022

Feb

$26.40

n/a

2022

Jan

$26.00

n/a

2021

Dec

$33.20

$33.20

2021

Nov

$35.00

n/a

2021

Oct

$26.50

n/a

2021

March

$6.60

$9.30

2021

Feb

$12.70

$16.30

2021

Jan

$18.50

$15.50

2020

Dec

$7.40

$6.80

2020

Nov

$6.80

$6.50

2020

Oct

$6.00

$4.90

2020

Sept

$4.50

$3.40

2020

Aug

$3.40

$2.60

2020

July

$4.20

$4.10

2020

June

$3.80

$3.80

2020

May

$2.20

$2.60

2020

April

$2.40

$3.00

2020

March

$3.40

n/a

2020

Feb

$3.40

$5.50

2020

Jan

$5.90

$6.00

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

