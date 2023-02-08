Japan spot LNG contract price for January not disclosed

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was not disclosed by the state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC).

JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.

The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.

Year

Month

Contract price

Arrival price

2023

Japan

n/a

n/a

2022

December

$30.80

n/a

2022

November

$22.90

$18.40

2022

October

$38.90

n/a

2022

September

n/a

n/a

2022

August

n/a

n/a

2022

July

$32.80

n/a

2022

June

$23.30

n/a

2022

May

$31.10

n/a

2022

April

$34.60

n/a

2022

March

$29.80

$27.60

2022

Feb

$26.40

n/a

2022

Jan

$26.00

n/a

2021

Dec

$33.20

$33.20

2021

Nov

$35.00

n/a

2021

Oct

$26.50

n/a

2021

March

$6.60

$9.30

2021

Feb

$12.70

$16.30

2021

Jan

$18.50

$15.50

2020

Dec

$7.40

$6.80

2020

Nov

$6.80

$6.50

2020

Oct

$6.00

$4.90

2020

Sept

$4.50

$3.40

2020

Aug

$3.40

$2.60

2020

July

$4.20

$4.10

2020

June

$3.80

$3.80

2020

May

$2.20

$2.60

2020

April

$2.40

$3.00

2020

March

$3.40

n/a

2020

Feb

$3.40

$5.50

2020

Jan

$5.90

$6.00

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.