Japan spot LNG contract price for January not disclosed

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was not disclosed by the state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC).
JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index. It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.
The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.
Year
Month
Contract price
Arrival price
2023
Japan
n/a
n/a
2022
December
$30.80
n/a
2022
November
$22.90
$18.40
2022
October
$38.90
n/a
2022
September
n/a
n/a
2022
August
n/a
n/a
2022
July
$32.80
n/a
2022
June
$23.30
n/a
2022
May
$31.10
n/a
2022
April
$34.60
n/a
2022
March
$29.80
$27.60
2022
Feb
$26.40
n/a
2022
Jan
$26.00
n/a
2021
Dec
$33.20
$33.20
2021
Nov
$35.00
n/a
2021
Oct
$26.50
n/a
2021
March
$6.60
$9.30
2021
Feb
$12.70
$16.30
2021
Jan
$18.50
$15.50
2020
Dec
$7.40
$6.80
2020
Nov
$6.80
$6.50
2020
Oct
$6.00
$4.90
2020
Sept
$4.50
$3.40
2020
Aug
$3.40
$2.60
2020
July
$4.20
$4.10
2020
June
$3.80
$3.80
2020
May
$2.20
$2.60
2020
April
$2.40
$3.00
2020
March
$3.40
n/a
2020
Feb
$3.40
$5.50
2020
Jan
$5.90
$6.00
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)
