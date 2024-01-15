Japan spot LNG contract price for December not disclosed

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was not disclosed by state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) on Monday.
JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index.
It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.
However, the average price of spot LNG cargoes that were contracted and arrived in Japan in December was $16.90 per million British thermal units.
The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.
Year
Month
Contract price
Arrival price
2023
Dec
n/a
$16.90
2023
Nov
n/a
n/a
2023
Oct
$14.70
$13.80
2023
Sept
$12.20
$11.90
2023
Aug
$11.60
n/a
2023
July
n/a
n/a
2023
June
n/a
n/a
2023
May
n/a
n/a
2023
April
n/a
n/a
2023
March
n/a
n/a
2023
February
n/a
n/a
2023
January
n/a
n/a
2022
December
$30.80
n/a
2022
November
$22.90
$18.40
2022
October
$38.90
n/a
2022
September
n/a
n/a
2022
August
n/a
n/a
2022
July
$32.80
n/a
2022
June
$23.30
n/a
2022
May
$31.10
n/a
2022
April
$34.60
n/a
2022
March
$29.80
$27.60
2022
Feb
$26.40
n/a
2022
Jan
$26.00
n/a
2021
Dec
$33.20
$33.20
2021
Nov
$35.00
n/a
2021
Oct
$26.50
n/a
2021
March
$6.60
$9.30
2021
Feb
$12.70
$16.30
2021
Jan
$18.50
$15.50
2020
Dec
$7.40
$6.80
2020
Nov
$6.80
$6.50
2020
Oct
$6.00
$4.90
2020
Sept
$4.50
$3.40
2020
Aug
$3.40
$2.60
2020
July
$4.20
$4.10
2020
June
$3.80
$3.80
2020
May
$2.20
$2.60
2020
April
$2.40
$3.00
2020
March
$3.40
n/a
2020
Feb
$3.40
$5.50
2020
Jan
$5.90
$6.00
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
