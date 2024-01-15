Japan spot LNG contract price for December not disclosed

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was not disclosed by state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) on Monday.

JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index.

It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.

However, the average price of spot LNG cargoes that were contracted and arrived in Japan in December was $16.90 per million British thermal units.

The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.

Year

Month

Contract price

Arrival price

2023

Dec

n/a

$16.90

2023

Nov

n/a

n/a

2023

Oct

$14.70

$13.80

2023

Sept

$12.20

$11.90

2023

Aug

$11.60

n/a

2023

July

n/a

n/a

2023

June

n/a

n/a

2023

May

n/a

n/a

2023

April

n/a

n/a

2023

March

n/a

n/a

2023

February

n/a

n/a

2023

January

n/a

n/a

2022

December

$30.80

n/a

2022

November

$22.90

$18.40

2022

October

$38.90

n/a

2022

September

n/a

n/a

2022

August

n/a

n/a

2022

July

$32.80

n/a

2022

June

$23.30

n/a

2022

May

$31.10

n/a

2022

April

$34.60

n/a

2022

March

$29.80

$27.60

2022

Feb

$26.40

n/a

2022

Jan

$26.00

n/a

2021

Dec

$33.20

$33.20

2021

Nov

$35.00

n/a

2021

Oct

$26.50

n/a

2021

March

$6.60

$9.30

2021

Feb

$12.70

$16.30

2021

Jan

$18.50

$15.50

2020

Dec

$7.40

$6.80

2020

Nov

$6.80

$6.50

2020

Oct

$6.00

$4.90

2020

Sept

$4.50

$3.40

2020

Aug

$3.40

$2.60

2020

July

$4.20

$4.10

2020

June

$3.80

$3.80

2020

May

$2.20

$2.60

2020

April

$2.40

$3.00

2020

March

$3.40

n/a

2020

Feb

$3.40

$5.50

2020

Jan

$5.90

$6.00

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 9590227221; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.