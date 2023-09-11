News & Insights

Japan spot LNG contract price at $11.60/mmBtu last month

September 11, 2023 — 12:15 am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was $11.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), according to data from the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (STATE-OWNED JOGMEC).

The average price of spot LNG cargoes that were contracted and arrived in Japan last month was was not disclosed.

Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (STATE-OWNED JOGMEC) surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, but excludes cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub index.
	It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.
	The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.
	
  Year   Month   Contract price   Arrival price
  2023   Aug             $11.60             n/a
  2023   July               n/a             n/a
  2023   June               n/a             n/a
  2023   May                n/a             n/a
  2023   April              n/a             n/a
  2023   March              n/a             n/a
  2023   Feb                n/a             n/a
  2023   Jan                n/a             n/a
  2022   Dec             $30.80             n/a
  2022   Nov             $22.90          $18.40
  2022   Oct             $38.90             n/a
  2022   Sept               n/a             n/a
  2022   Aug                n/a             n/a
  2022   July            $32.80             n/a
  2022   June            $23.30             n/a
  2022   May             $31.10             n/a
  2022   April           $34.60             n/a
  2022   March           $29.80          $27.60
  2022   Feb             $26.40             n/a
  2022   Jan             $26.00             n/a
  2021   Dec             $33.20          $33.20
  2021   Nov             $35.00             n/a
  2021   Oct             $26.50             n/a
  2021   March            $6.60           $9.30
  2021   Feb             $12.70          $16.30
  2021   Jan             $18.50          $15.50
  2020   Dec              $7.40           $6.80
  2020   Nov              $6.80           $6.50
  2020   Oct              $6.00           $4.90
  2020   Sept             $4.50           $3.40
  2020   Aug              $3.40           $2.60
  2020   July             $4.20           $4.10
  2020   June             $3.80           $3.80
  2020   May              $2.20           $2.60
  2020   April            $2.40           $3.00
  2020   March            $3.40             n/a

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom: +81-3-6441-1320)

