Japan, South Korea may discuss FX swap arrangement at finance dialogue

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan and South Korea may discuss at a finance dialogue later this month the fate of a bilateral currency swap arrangement that expired years ago amid souring ties, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The two countries are arranging for Suzuki and his South Korean counterpart to hold the bilateral finance dialogue on June 29, Suzuki told a post-cabinet meeting news conference.

The finance dialogue would be part of the two countries' efforts to mend strained relations to counter North Korea's missile threat and geo-political tension in the Asian region.

