Japan, South Korea considering resuming FX swap deal - Jiji

TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japanese and South Korean financial authorities are considering resuming a bilateral currency swap arrangement, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

The two sides aim to reach an agreement when their finance ministers meet, as is expected, in Tokyo on June 29, Jiji said without citing sources.

Japanese finance ministry officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The swap arrangement, a backstop against a currency crisis, was seen as a symbol of financial cooperation between the neighbours.

But it expired in February 2015 amid worsening relations over issues related to Japan's occupation of Korea before and during World War Two, such as "comfort women", a euphemism for women forced into prostitution and sexually abused at Japanese military brothels, and other forced labour.

