Japan Small-Cap ETF (DXJS) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Smallcap Equity Fund DXJS is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 23.9% from its 52-week low of $41.77 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DXJS in Focus

The underlying WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Index is designed to provide exposure to the small capitalization segment of the Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the U.S. dollar. The fund charges 58 bps in fees and yields 3.20% annually.

Why the Move?

The Japanese ETF has been an area to watch lately, given rising Japanese stocks and a strong dollar. Japan's Nikkei benchmark index has rallied to its highest point since July 1990. A strong earnings season, views that the Bank of Japan will maintain its stimulus longer, and the economy showing signs of a post-COVID consumption rebound all underpin the optimism.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 22.50. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

