Japan, Singapore extend bilateral local currency swap pact -BOJ

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

November 28, 2022 — 11:06 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan and Singapore have decided to extend until November 2025 a two-way local currency swap agreement so as to enhance financial stability, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Tuesday.

The pact between the BOJ and the Monetary Authority of Singapore allows the central banks to exchange currencies of up to S$15 billion or 1.1 trillion yen, the BOJ said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.