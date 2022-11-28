Japan, Singapore extend bilateral local currency swap pact -BOJ

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japan and Singapore have decided to extend until November 2025 a two-way local currency swap agreement so as to enhance financial stability, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Tuesday.

The pact between the BOJ and the Monetary Authority of Singapore allows the central banks to exchange currencies of up to S$15 billion or 1.1 trillion yen, the BOJ said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

