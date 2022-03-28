Japan shares track Wall St higher; auto, shippers shine

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japanese shares tracked Wall Street higher on Tuesday, with auto makers and shippers leading the gains, as the market was underpinned by demand for securing rights for dividend payouts.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.6% to 28,110.73 before the midday break, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.57% to 1,984.65.

"Today is the last day to secure dividend allotments, which boosted demand for stocks," Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management, said, adding that a fall in oil prices also lifted investors' sentiment.

Auto and parts makers .ITEQP.T and shippers .ISHIP.T led gains among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, rising 1.71% and 1.68%, respectively.

Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 2.2%, Honda Motor 7267.T gained 1.78% and Nissan Motor 7201.T climbed 1.52% as the yen hovered its lowest against the dollar JPY=EBS since August 2015.

On the other hand, refiners .IPETE.T were the top losers, falling 2.31% as oil prices fell.

Eneos Holdings 5020.T slipped 2.29% and Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T lost 2.81%.

Utility Chubu Electric Power 9502.T rose 5.31% and was the top performer on the Nikkei, followed by medical platform M3 2413.T, which rose 4.9% and a retailer Seven & i Holdings 3382.T, up 4.89%.

There were 122 advancers on the Nikkei index against 99 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.62 billion, compared to the average of 1.37 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

