Japan shares rise as investors snap up battered stocks

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Friday, with tech stocks leading gains, as investors bought into a domestic market that has lagged behind a global rally on concerns about the impact of rising costs on corporate earnings.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 1.1% to 29,608.29 by 0159 GMT, extending gains for a second session, while the broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.27% to 2,039.88. Both indexes are on course to remain flat for the week.

"Japanese shares are pretty much behind the global markets and their PER (price-earnings ratio) is low compared with other countries, which drove investors to buy Japanese stocks," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"But it is still hard for the market to regain the 30,000 level."

Technology shares led gains on the Nikkei, tracking Wall Street cues as the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX bounced back from its worst session in more than six weeks. .N

Start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T rose 3.3% and was headed for a 10% weekly gain, while chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T advanced 1.2% and medical platform M3 2413.T jumped 2%.

Property developers .IRLTY.T also advanced, with Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T jumping 3.96% and Mitsui Fudosan 8801.T gaining 4.39%.

Watchmaker Citizen Watch 7762.T surged over 10% after its annual net profit beat forecasts.

Marui Group 8252.T rose 5.82% as the retailer posted a half-year profit jump and announced a share buyback.

On the downside, Suzuki Motor 7269.T lost 2.04% after the automaker's six-month net profit missed a market consensus.

Oki Electric Industry 6703.T was down 5.02%, falling the most on the Nikkei, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings 8309.T shed 4% and Keisei Electric Railway 9009.T declined 2.2%.

There were 189 advancers on the Nikkei index against 34 decliners.

