Japan shares reverse gains, investors await Fed symposium

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares reversed morning gains to close flat on Friday as stocks that powered a recent rally slipped, while investors awaited next week's Federal Reserve symposium.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended down 0.04% at 28,930.33, having opened 0.53% higher to break through the 29,000 mark. The index lost 0.96% on Thursday, but gained 1.07% for the week.

The broader Topix index .TOPX ended up 0.2%.

The yen JPY=EBS earlier tested a milestone of its own, with the greenback rising to 136.38 against the currency for the first time since July 28. It last traded at 136.27.

The market lacked direction this week as investors parsed Fed meeting minutes and public statements from officials for cues on the U.S. central bank's rate-hike trajectory.

"Medium and long-term investors might not make any moves before they can digest [Fed chairman Jerome] Powell's appearance at Jackson Hole next week," said Takashi Nakamura, a senior strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

"While lots of stocks are making gains right now, some major contributors to the index that have led the recent rally like Fast Retailing 9983.T are weak, so overall the movement is sluggish," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 145 closed higher, 73 fell and seven were flat.

Fast Retailing, the operator of clothing brands including Uniqlo, fell 1.25%, which had the biggest impact on the index due to its high weightage.

Fast Retailing Founder and Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai has been outspoken on the impact of a weak yen on his import-heavy business, saying there's "absolutely no merit" to the currency's depreciation.

Computer security firm Trend Micro Inc 4704.T was the biggest loser, down 3%.

Pharmaceuticals manufacturer Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd 4568.T fell 2.62% and glass company Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd 5202.T declined 2.69% after having gained 5.28% on Thursday.

The best performer was electrical components manufacturer Fujikura LTD 5803.T, up 6.6%.

The energy sector was the biggest gainer, rising 1.45%, while healthcare slipped the most overall at 0.89%.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

