Japan shares rally as reopening hopes boosts travel, real estate firms

Train operators, airlines, real estate firms surge

Vaccination raises hopes of economic reopening

Carmakers extend gains as investors snatch up value shares

Last year's high-flyers crumble; Nitori down 4%

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in the hospitality sector as a pickup in vaccination drives boosted economic reopening hopes, while shares of carmakers scaled new highs on stronger global demand.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.46% to close at 28,946.14, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.84% to 1,942.33.

While Japan last week extended its social restriction measures to later this month, investors are looking beyond, with signs of a pickup in vaccination fuelling their bets on economic reopening.

"Daily vaccination counts are now hitting about 500,000, so we can hope that by mid-July, we could reach a level where new infections should fall because enough number of people will have been vaccinated," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, market strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Railway companies were among the best performers, with West Japan Railway 9021.T jumping 7.7% and East Japan Railway soaring 9020.T 6.0%.

Airliner ANA Holdings 9202.T gained 3.2%, while rival Japan Airlines 9201.T climbed 3.5%.

The real estate sector was another strong performer, with Sumitomo Realty & Development 8830.T adding 4.3%, while Mitsui Fudosan 8801.T rose 5.2%.

Real estate investments trusts (REITs) were also in demand, with their index — TSE REIT Index .TREIT — rising 1.5% to reach its highest level since March last year.

Automakers benefit from hopes of global demand recovery and investors rushed to pick up value shares, which they believe have more potential upside compared to expensive growth shares.

Honda Motor 7267.T rallied 4.6% to hit a three-year high, while Toyota Motor 7203.T extended its uptrend to scale a record high with gains of 2.2%.

On the other hand, investors also rotated out of shares that had benefited from windfalls following the pandemic.

Furniture store operator Nitori Holdings 9843.T lost 4.5% to one-year low while medical equipment maker Sysmex 6869.T shed 3.7%.

Drugmakers also came under pressure, with Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T dropping 1.6% and Ono Pharmaceutical 4528.T down 1.0%, both hitting their lowest levels in more than a year.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.