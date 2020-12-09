Japan shares inch lower on Brexit, U.S. stimulus worries

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan shares edged lower on Thursday, with the Nikkei pulling back from a 29-1/2-year high hit in the previous session, as the Brexit impasse and political wrangling over U.S. stimulus weighed on investor sentiment globally.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.33% to 26,728.97, declining for a fourth session in five. The broader Topix .TOPX eased 0.12% to 1,777.21.

U.S. lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday, but were unable to sort out disagreements over aid to state and local governments that is holding up a broader spending package.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's chief executive gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact.

"There are a lot of events in Europe that are encouraging investors to take some profits off the table," said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

"The market has already risen so much that there may not be much room to rise further from here."

Among the Topix 30 underperformers, Daikin Industries Ltd 6367.T fell 3.46% while Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd 6981.T lost 2.58%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, up 6.62%, followed by Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd 3382.T climbing 1.86%.

SoftBank was in the spotlight after it scored a $11.2 billion gain in the value of its stake in DoorDash Inc DASH.N following the U.S. food delivery app's blockbuster stock market debut on Wednesday.

There were 114 advancers on the Nikkei index against 100 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board .TOPX was 0.54 billion, compared to the average of 1.34 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.