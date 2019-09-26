Japan shares hold firm on trade hopes, Topix touches 9-1/2-month high

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged up on Thursday, tracking an upbeat Wall Street session, as investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's hints of progress toward a trade deal with Beijing, with auto and China-related stocks leading the gains.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 added 0.1% to 22,048.24, while the broader Topix .TOPX advanced as much as 1.0% to 1,635.88, its highest intra-day level since Dec. 5, and ended the session up 0.2%.

President Trump stoked trade optimism on Wednesday by saying China wants "to make a deal very badly" and an agreement to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China "could happen sooner than you think."

His comments pushed market concern about U.S. political risks into the background, a day after Democrat lawmakers said they will open an impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with his Ukraine counterpart.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 .SPX notched its biggest daily gain in two weeks, while the Dow .DJI and the Nasdaq .IXIC also advanced on Wednesday. .N/C

In Japan, China-related issues led the gains, with Fanuc 6954.T gaining 2.4%, Daikin Industries 6367.T up by 1.5% and Komatsu 6301.T adding 0.9%.

Automobile shares rallied after the head of Japan's car industry group said trade discussions between the United States and Japan were headed in the direction of avoiding auto tariffs and that it was good for both countries. Toyota Motor 7203.T rose 1.1%.

U.S. President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signed a limited trade deal on Wednesday that staved off the threat of higher duties on Japanese cars exported to the United States.

Highly cyclical iron and steel .ISTEL.T and sea transport .ISHIP.T were among the best performing sectors of the bourse's 33 subsector indexes, up 2.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

Start-up firms also attracted buyers, with the Nikkei Jasdaq index .NOTC rising for the 14th consecutive session to close up 0.2%.

