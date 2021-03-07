Japan shares gain as cenbank governor eases concerns over yields

MRNA

Japanese shares rose on Monday as the central bank governor's remarks eased speculation that yields on government bonds would be allowed to rise, while optimism over a $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic relief plan also underpinned sentiment.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.66% to 29,050.17 by 0218 GMT, while the broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.82% to 1,911.68.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no need to widen an implicit band set for its long-term interest rate target at a policy review this month, stressing the need to keep borrowing costs low to support a pandemic-ravaged economy.

Kuroda's remarks are having a strong impact on the stock market, said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Investors were prepared to sell bonds at a loss and compensate that loss with a gain from selling stocks. But Kuroda's view has completely changed that direction," Fujito said.

The rise in Japanese shares also followed the passing of the COVID-19 stimulus bill by the U.S. Senate and a surprisingly strong U.S. payrolls report that augured well for a global economic rebound. MKTS/GLOB

Takeda Pharmaceutical 4502.T jumped 4.18% after the drugmaker said it had sought approval for the use of Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine.

Japan's biggest steelmaker, Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T, advanced 4.08% after the company said it would further reduce capacity due to falling domestic demand and intensifying competition from China.

Japan's biggest oil and gas explorer, Inpex 1605.T, gained 2.5% as oil prices rose to their highest levels in more than a year.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Takeda, followed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T, which rose 3.31%.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Nidec Corp 6594.T, which fell 3.91%, followed by Nintendo 7974.T, losing 2.74%.

