Japan shares fall on corporate outlook caution, Wall St gains limit losses

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged lower in seesaw trading on Tuesday, as investors turned cautious about corporate outlook, although the losses were limited by overnight gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei share average .N225 eased 0.10% to 27,708.30 by the midday break, after opening higher.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.35% to 1,946.80, also in a range-bound trading session so far.

"The only reason that lifted the market was Wall Street's gains," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"With the fiscal year just ending, we are expecting corporate guidance to come out and those are not expected to be positive with the impact of the COVID-19 and rising commodity prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict."

Insurers and banks .IINSU.T, IBNKS.T led losses among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, losing 3.54% and 1.53%, respectively.

Dai-ichi Life 8750.T fell 4.57% and T&D Holdings 8795.T lost 4.28%.

Banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T dragged the Topix the most, falling 1.93%, followed by insurer Tokio Marine Holdings 8766.T, which lost 3.31%.

Oil explorers .IMING.T rose 1.3%, leading gains among the sector groups as oil prices rose. O/R

Retailers .IRETL.T were also strong, with Shimamura 8227.T surging 8.8% after the casual clothing shop operator raised prices and flagged a record annual profit.

Shimamura's bigger rival Fast Retailing 9983.T rose 1.5%, providing the biggest support for the Nikkei, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T, rising 3.8% and chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T climbing 0.28%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; editing by Uttaresh.V)

