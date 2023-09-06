Japan shares extend highs as weak yen boosts autos, energy stocks gain

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese equities closed at new highs on Wednesday, with the weakest yen rate since November boosting automakers, while energy shares outperformed amid a surge in crude oil prices.

The Nikkei 225 share average .N225 finished the day up 0.62% to 33,241.02, its highest close in a month.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.62% to 2,392.53, a fresh 33-year peak.

Both indexes extended winning streaks to an eighth straight session, the longest run since mid-May for the Nikkei and since mid-April for the Topix.

"Dollar-yen continues to climb and is making the whole export sector in Japan more competitive," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG, who predicts a possible rise to 35,000 for the Nikkei this year.

"I don't really see anything at this time to unsettle the dollar-yen or the Nikkei. They both look extremely robust."

Transport equipment .ITEQP.T was among the best-performing of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups, jumping 2% as the yen's slide towards 148 per dollar JPY=EBS boosted the value of overseas revenues.

Honda 7267.T advanced 1.91%, Toyota 7203.T gained 2.39% and Mazda 7261.T surged 4.67%.

Oil and coal .IPETE.T rallied 1.47%, after crude topped $90 per barrel for the first time since November as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year. O/R

Miners .IMING.T also outperformed, gaining 1.77%.

Securities firms .ISECU.T, insurers .IINSU.T and banks .IBNKS.T gained 2.01%, 1.69% and 1.33%, respectively, as a rise in long-term bond yields improved the environment for investing.

Chip-related stocks also rose, with Advantest 6857.T gaining 3.01% and Tokyo Electron 8035.T adding 1.94%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Sonia Cheema)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.