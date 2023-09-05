News & Insights

Japan shares extend gains as weak yen boosts autos, energy stocks rally

September 05, 2023 — 11:17 pm EDT

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese equities pushed to new highs on Wednesday, with the weakest yen rate since November boosting exporters such as automakers, while energy shares outperformed amid a surge in crude oil prices.

The Nikkei 225 share average .N225 gained 0.68% to 33,262.48 as of the midday recess, on track for its highest close since early August.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.65% to 2,393.34, which would be the highest finish in 33 years.

Both indexes are set to extend winning streaks to an eighth straight session. That would be the longest run since mid-May for the Nikkei and since mid-April for the Topix.

"Dollar-yen continues to climb and is making the whole export sector in Japan more competitive," said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG, predicting a possible rise to 35,000 for the Nikkei this year.

"I don't really see anything at this time to unsettle the dollar-yen or the Nikkei. They both look extremely robust."

Transport equipment makers .ITEQP.T jumped 1.16% as the yen's slide to 147.82 per dollar JPY=EBS boosted the value of overseas revenues.

Honda 7267.T advanced 1.95%, Toyota 7203.T gained 1.33% and Mazda 7261.T surged 3.58%.

Inpex 1605.T was the Nikkei's top-performing energy stock, gaining 2.11% after crude topped $90 per barrel for the first time since November as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year. O/R

Oil and coal .IPETE.T was among the best-performing of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry groups, rallying 1.15%.

Miners .IMING.T also outperformed, gaining 1.54%.

Securities firms .ISECU.T, insurers .IINSU.T and banks .IBNKS.T gained 1.54%, 1.07% and 0.99%, respectively, as a rise in long-term bond yields improved the environment for investing.

Chip-related stocks also stood out, with Advantest 6857.T advancing 2.7% and Tokyo Electron 8035.T adding 0.9%.

