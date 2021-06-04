Japan shares end mixed as growth stocks drag ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended on a mixed note on Friday, weighed down by growth shares, as investors awaited a key U.S. payroll report that could intensify worries over inflation and taper talks from the Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei average .N225 ended 0.40% lower at 28,941.52 after two days of gains, while the broader Topix .TOPX managed to close 0.03% higher at 1,959.19, its fourth straight day of gains.

Growth shares .TOPXG fell by 0.34%, while value shares added 0.37% .TOPXV, as investors sold tech shares and stay-at-home winners ahead of monthly U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday. A strong reading could raise bets over possible tapering of stimulus measures by the Fed and sap risk appetite.

SoftBank Group 9984.T, whose Vision Fund owns global tech firm shares, lost 1.3%.

Industrial robot makers posted sizable losses, with Fanuc 6954.T losing 2.2% and Yaskawa Electric 6506.T dropping 0.8%.

Some of last year's star performers crumbled. Medical support service operator M3 2413.T shed 5.0% while bicycle maker Shimano 7309.T shed 2.5%.

Still, the market received some support from Japan's accelerated vaccination programme ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

"Japan's slow vaccination had been a reason to sell stocks. But now, about one in 10 people have got at least one shot, which is much better than just 1% about a month ago," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

Many railway firms gained, with West Japan Railway 9021.T adding 1.0% and Central Japan Railway 9022.T advancing 0.9%.

Investors also scooped up shares of large companies, including Toyota Motor 7203.T, which gained 1.6% to a record high, having risen in 10 of the last 11 sessions.

Hitachi 6501.T added 2.1% to hit a 20-year high, while Mitsubishi Chemical 4188.T rose 2.2% to a two-year high.

Semiconductor firm Lasertec 6902.T became the most actively traded stock on the main board, rising 0.9% and extending its winning streak to 10 days.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Uttaresh.V and Ramakrishnan M.)

