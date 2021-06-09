Japan shares end lower on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data; Eisai jumps

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese equities closed lower on Wednesday, on profit-booking in shippers and semiconductor stocks, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data as it could influence how soon the Federal Reserve pares its stimulus programme.

Financial firms and insurers declined after a retreat in long-term U.S. Treasury yields dampened the outlook for returns on their portfolios.

Eisai Co 4523.T, however, surged 16.26%, rising by the daily limit for a second straight session after its Alzheimer's drug received a nod from U.S. regulators on Monday.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 0.35% lower at 28,860.80, while the broader Topix .TOPX was down 0.28% at 1,957.14.

"Japanese investors want to see the U.S. CPI number tomorrow, and if it's not faster than expected, that should come as a relief to markets and could very well result in a rally," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Right now though, "there's a strong wait-and-see attitude overall in markets," he said, adding that investors booked profits and squared positions ahead of the data.

The Topix's sea transport subsector .ISHIP.T was the biggest decliner, sliding 3.33%, following its surge to the highest in more than a decade. Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T led declines on the Nikkei with a 4.54% tumble, while Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T lost 3.59%.

Semiconductor firm Lasertec 6920.T dropped 3.86%, declining for a third day after climbing to a record peak.

Air transport .IAIRL.T was the best performing subsector, rising 3.26%, followed by a 3.11% jump for real estate .IRLTY.T, as Japan's accelerating coronavirus vaccination programme buoyed the outlook for people to return to offices and start travelling by airplane again.

Pharmaceutical companies .IPHAM.T rose 1.18%.

After Eisai, Sumitomo Realty and Development Co 8830.T was the best performer on the Nikkei, with a 7.55% rally. Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T and Tokyo Tatemono 8804.T followed suit, rising 4.05% and 3.75%, respectively. Airline ANA Holdings 9202.T added 3.38%.

