Japan shares end higher as IMF forecast boosts hopes of higher earnings

Japanese stocks closed higher on Wednesday, on hopes of better corporate results after the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth, while shares of Nikko Denko jumped following a revision in its earnings outlook.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 0.31% higher at 28,635.21, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.65% to 1,860.07.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn last year would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.

"Many of the Japanese stocks are sensitive to the global economy. Investors are taking a fresh look at Japanese shares after the IMF's global economic outlook," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist, Daiwa Securities.

Equities in Asia, except Japan, fell, with MSCI's gauge of Asian ex-Japan shares .MIAPJ0000PUS slipping 0.3%.

Back home, electronic components maker Nitto Denko 6988.T jumped 7.91% to a three-year high, after it raised its annual operating profit forecast to 90 billion yen ($867.89 million). The stock was the top gainer on the Nikkei index, followed by Canon 7751.T, which jumped 6.71%, and Sharp 6753.T with a gain of 6.15%.

Shionogi & Co 4507.T gained 1.12% after the drug maker said it sold the development and marketing rights for a COVID-19 treatment to California-based biotech BioAge Labs Inc.

ANA Holdings 9202.T fell 0.61% after the airline said it would suspend 16 international routes and reduce service to three other routes during the summer as the COVID-19 pandemic restricts travel around the world.

Energy and environment services firm Japan Asia Group 3751.T was priced at a limit high of 1,090 yen after the shares were untraded on a glut of buy orders as U.S. buyout fund Carlyle Group increased its offer.

