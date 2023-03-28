Japan shares end higher as bank stocks rise amid easing financial crisis fears

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ended higher on Tuesday as bank stocks rose after worries over the global financial system eased, following a deal for the assets of failed U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank by peer First Citizens BancShares.

The Nikkei .N225 edged up 0.15% to close at 27,518.25, while the broader Topix .TOPX ended 0.25% higher at 1,966.67.

"Bank stocks lifted the market today, but investors sold shares that had outperformed in previous sessions, which limited overall gains," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of theinvestment researchdepartment at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"Investors still remain concerned about a potential banking crisis and uncertainties about the economy in the U.S. and Europe."

The bank index .IBNKS.T rose 1.96% to become the top performer in the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Resona Holdings 8308.T jumped 4.08% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei.

Mizuho Financial 8411.T was up 2.47%, Sumitomo Financial Group 8316.T advanced 2.67% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T gained 1.7%.

Overnight, First Citizens BancShares FCNCA.Osaid it would take on the deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O., offering a respite to markets after weeks of turmoil.

Oil explorers .IMING.T rose 1.75%.

Heavyweight chip-related shares weighed on the Nikkei, with Tokyo Electron 8035.T losing 0.33%, Advantest 6857.T slipping 0.75% and Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T falling 1.19%.

The railway sector lost 0.43% after gaining 1.8% in the previous session, with the Central Japan Railway 9022.T, which runs the bullet train between Tokyo and Osaka, losing 1.38%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

