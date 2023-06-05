Japan shares edge higher on boost from miners, Fast Retailing

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share index edged higher on Tuesday, with mining stocks and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing leading gains on technical support for heavyweight stocks ahead of the fixing of special quotation prices.

The Nikkei .N225 rose 0.41% to 32,350.58 by the midday break, recovering from an early slide and adding to a 33-year peak climbed on Monday. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.19% to 2,224.07.

Ahead of the fixing of special quotation prices on June 9, "stocks with a large contribution to the index were speculatively bought, supporting the market", Tokai Tokyo Research Institute senior strategist Takashi Nakamura said.

Advantest 6857.T slid 2.21% after chip-related peers .SOX declined in U.S. trading. Fast Retailing 9983.T climbed 1.38%, contributing the most a gain in the benchmark Nikkei gauge.

Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T lost 1.17%, pacing declines among lenders on reports U.S. regulators may enact tougher capital requirements following recent bank failures.

U.S. shares ended lower on Monday as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee might pause its interest rate hikes at its upcoming policy meeting. .N

"In both Japan and the U.S., the markets are looking for a pause in the rally or a dip in prices before the FOMC," said Kazuo Kamitami, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

"However, I strongly feel that we could be at the beginning of a very powerful upward trend."

The Nikkei has surged 15% in the past three months, outpacing major global indexes. A technical indicator, known as the 14-day relative strength index (RSI), for the gauge stood at 79, above the 70-mark indicating an overheated market. Among the Nikkei components, 122 stocks rose and 101 declined.

Mining companies .IMING.T led the gains among the 33 industry sub-indexes, rising 1.55%. Banks .IBNKS.T led losses, sagging 1.27%.

Nitto Denko 6988.T, a maker of protective films that supplies Apple AAPL.O, climbed 0.92% after the IPhone maker unveiled a costly new augmented-reality headset.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

