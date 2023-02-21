Japan shares close lower as factory activity shrinks

By Yantoultra Ngui

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Japan's stock markets ended lower on Tuesday as investors' confidence was rattled by a business survey that showed the country's manufacturing activity contracted at its fastest pace in 30 months in February.

The Nikkei .N225 index closed 0.21% lower at 27,473.10 points, led by consumers stocks as weakening factory data hinted that the world's third largest economy could still be plagued by falling demand and cost pressures.

The broader Topix .TOPX index turned negative in the afternoon trade to end 0.11% lower at 1,997.46 points. The benchmark failed to hold on to its intra-day high of 2,003.46, last seen in end-November.

The declines follow broader weakness in Asian markets and U.S equity futures as investors weigh the possibility of the Federal Reserve tightening its policy further to cool inflation.

U.S markets were closed on Monday for President's Day holiday.

The focus will likely remain on monetary policy expectations in the United States and Japan for this week, Naka Matsuzawa, chief Japan macro strategist at Nomura Securities, said in a note.

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to testify before parliament on Friday, the same day the country is due to release data for January inflation, which is likely to have accelerated to a new 41-year high, above 4%, according to a Reuters poll.

Top losers in the Nikkei on Tuesday included department stores J. Front Retailing Co Ltd 3086.T and Takashimaya Co Ltd 8233.T, down 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively.

Top gainers included tire maker Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd 5101.T and paper firm Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd 3863.T, up 5.4% and 4.90%, respectively.

Overall, gainers beat losers by 119 to 96, while 10 remained unchanged.

The biggest percentage losers in the Topix were ball bearing manufacturing firm Tsubaki Nakashima Co Ltd 6464.T and real estate firm Land Co Ltd 8918.T, down 12.7% and 10.0%, respectively.

Gainers in the index included industrial machine firm Altech Co Ltd 9972.T and chemicals company Soda Nikka Co Ltd 8158.T, up 16.2% and 12.1%, respectively.

Hosiden Corp 6804.T shares closed 7.5% higher after City Index Eleventh Co announced it had bought a 5.3% stake in the Japanese electronics maker.

Gainers in the Topix outpaced losers by 1,185 to 867, with 111 remaining unchanged.

Meanwhile, the yen JPY=EBS weakened 0.11% to 134.38 per dollar.

Data released earlier on Tuesday showed Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth month in a row. Its service-sector activity has expanded for six months following further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The government last month said it would downgrade COVID-19 public health classification in May.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

