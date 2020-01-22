Japan shares claw back coronavirus-related losses, investors await earnings

Japanese shares staged a modest rebound on Wednesday, as earlier investor panic about the coronavirus in China abated, although hygeine-related firms remained in demand and pressure on the tourism sector persisted.
