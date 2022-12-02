Japan sets anti-dumping duties on steel wire from China, South Korea

December 02, 2022 — 01:26 am EST

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan will impose anti-dumping duties on imports of hot-dipped galvanised steel wire from China and South Korea, the finance ministry said on Friday, for a period of five years.

In a statement, the ministry said the duties, to be levied from Dec. 8 until Dec. 7, 2027, follow investigations since June 2021 that showed the imports caused "material injury" to domestic industry.

