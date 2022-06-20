US Markets
Japan set to fine Twitter, Meta, Google if they neglect domestic registry -Nikkei

Contributor
Akanksha Khushi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 20 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is set to levy fines against 48 tech companies including Twitter Inc. TWTR.N, Facebook- owner Meta Platforms Inc META.O and Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O for failing to register their headquarters in the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

