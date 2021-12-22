Japan set to compile biggest-ever budget for FY2022 -Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's government is set to compile an annual budget for the next fiscal year from April totalling around 107.6 trillion yen ($942.8 billion), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Thursday without citing sources.

It would be the largest-ever budget on record, Nikkei said. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet is expected to approve the budget plan on Friday.

($1 = 114.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue)

