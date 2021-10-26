Japan service prices rise for 7th straight month on freight cost gains

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The prices that Japanese companies charge each other for services rose 0.9% in September from a year earlier, marking a seventh straight month of gains, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The increase in the services producer price index was just below a 1.0% gain marked in August, the data showed.

The key driver behind the September rise was transportation fees, with the cost of ocean freight transportation spiking 34.9% from a year earlier and air freight up 28.5%, the data showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Richard Pullin)

